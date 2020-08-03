Estonia retail sales rise in June

Regional Today

Estonia retail sales increased in June, data from Statistics Estonia (SE) shows.

Retail sales, excluding motor vehicle and motorcycle trade, rose 7% year-on-year in June. Sales increased the most in stores selling via mail orders or the internet.

Sales of specialized stores increased by 29% in June and those of pharmacies and cosmetic stores rose 7%. Stores selling textiles, clothing and footwear increased by 4% and stores selling non-specialized goods rose by 2%.

On a month-on-month basis, retail sales rose a seasonally and working-day adjusted 5% in June.