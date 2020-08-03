Estonia retail sales rise in June

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
Estonia retail sales increased in June, data from Statistics Estonia (SE) shows.
Retail sales, excluding motor vehicle and motorcycle trade, rose 7% year-on-year in June. Sales increased the most in stores selling via mail orders or the internet.
Sales of specialized stores increased by 29% in June and those of pharmacies and cosmetic stores rose 7%. Stores selling textiles, clothing and footwear increased by 4% and stores selling non-specialized goods rose by 2%.
On a month-on-month basis, retail sales rose a seasonally and working-day adjusted 5% in June.
scroll for moreall times CET
Schoenherr Hetényi Attorneys at Law
A weboldalon "cookie-kat" ("sütiket") használunk, hogy a legjobb felhasználói élményt nyújthassuk látogatóinknak. A cookie beállítások igény esetén bármikor megváltoztathatók a böngésző beállításaiban. További információRendben