Estonia retail sales rise in August

 Regional Today
 Friday, October 2, 2020, 08:30

Estonia retail sales increased in August, data from Statistics Estonia (SE) showed on Wednesday. Retail sales, excluding motor vehicle and motorcycle trade, rose 4.0% year-on-year in August.

Photo by blurAZ/shutterstock.com

Sales of stores selling via mail orders or the internet grew 8%. Meanwhile, stores selling textiles, clothing and footwear decreased by 4% and stores selling non-specialized goods fell by 2%.

On a monthly basis, retail sales fell 2% in August. On a month-on-month basis, seasonally and working-day adjusted retail sales remained unchanged in August. 

 

 

