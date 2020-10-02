Estonia retail sales rise in August

remember me
Estonia retail sales increased in August, data from Statistics Estonia (SE) showed on Wednesday. Retail sales, excluding motor vehicle and motorcycle trade, rose 4.0% year-on-year in August.
Sales of stores selling via mail orders or the internet grew 8%. Meanwhile, stores selling textiles, clothing and footwear decreased by 4% and stores selling non-specialized goods fell by 2%.
On a monthly basis, retail sales fell 2% in August. On a month-on-month basis, seasonally and working-day adjusted retail sales remained unchanged in August.
