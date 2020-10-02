Estonia retail sales rise in August

Estonia retail sales increased in August, data from Statistics Estonia (SE) showed on Wednesday. Retail sales, excluding motor vehicle and motorcycle trade, rose 4.0% year-on-year in August.

Photo by blurAZ/shutterstock.com

Sales of stores selling via mail orders or the internet grew 8%. Meanwhile, stores selling textiles, clothing and footwear decreased by 4% and stores selling non-specialized goods fell by 2%.

On a monthly basis, retail sales fell 2% in August. On a month-on-month basis, seasonally and working-day adjusted retail sales remained unchanged in August.