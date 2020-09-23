Your cart

Estonia producer prices fall further in August

 BBJ
 Wednesday, September 23, 2020, 16:31

Estonia’s producer prices continued to decline in August, the latest data from Statistics Estonia (SE) shows. The producer price index declined 2.2% year-on-year in August. 

Photo by AlexLMX/Shutterstock.com

Prices of manufacturing fell 1.8% annually in August. Prices for electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply, and water supply declined 9% and 9.8%, respectively. Meanwhile, prices for mining and quarrying industry grew 1%.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 1.1% in August. Import prices rose 0.3% monthly in August and declined 5.6% from a year ago. Export prices increased 0.5% monthly in August and fell 5.8% annually, SE said on September 21.

 

 

