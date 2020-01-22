Estonia’s producer prices declined in December, data from Statistics Estonia (SE) show. The producer price index (PPI) fell 1.2% year-on-year in December, following a 0.9% decline in November.

Prices of manufacturing prices fell 0.1% annually in December and those of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply, and water supply declined 17.5% and 9.4%, respectively. Meanwhile, prices for mining and quarrying industry grew 2.9%.

The index was affected mainly by price decreases in electricity and heat energy supply, manufacture of wood and wood products and paper products, and by price increases in the manufacture of fuel oils, the agency said.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices declined 0.9% in December, following a 0.9% fall in the preceding month. Further, data showed that import prices rose 0.2% on month and increased by 0.8% from a year ago in December. Export prices decreased 0.5% on month and fell 0.1% from last year, SE said on January 20.