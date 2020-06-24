Your cart

Estonia producer prices continue to fall in May

 BBJ
 Wednesday, June 24, 2020, 10:30

Estonia’s producer prices continued to fall in May, the latest data from Statistics Estonia (SE) shows. The producer price index declined 3.9% year-on-year in May, following a 4.4% fall in April. 

Photo by xtock / Shutterstock.com

Prices of manufacturing fell 2.7% annually in May. Prices for electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply, and water supply declined 24.4% and 9%, respectively. Meanwhile, prices for mining and quarrying industry grew 4.6%.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 0.1% in May, after a 0.3% fall in the preceding month, SE said on June 22.

 

 

