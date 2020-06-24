Estonia producer prices continue to fall in May

BBJ

Estonia’s producer prices continued to fall in May, the latest data from Statistics Estonia (SE) shows. The producer price index declined 3.9% year-on-year in May, following a 4.4% fall in April.

Photo by xtock / Shutterstock.com

Prices of manufacturing fell 2.7% annually in May. Prices for electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply, and water supply declined 24.4% and 9%, respectively. Meanwhile, prices for mining and quarrying industry grew 4.6%.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 0.1% in May, after a 0.3% fall in the preceding month, SE said on June 22.