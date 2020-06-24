Estonia producer prices continue to fall in May

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
Estonia’s producer prices continued to fall in May, the latest data from Statistics Estonia (SE) shows. The producer price index declined 3.9% year-on-year in May, following a 4.4% fall in April.
Prices of manufacturing fell 2.7% annually in May. Prices for electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply, and water supply declined 24.4% and 9%, respectively. Meanwhile, prices for mining and quarrying industry grew 4.6%.
On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 0.1% in May, after a 0.3% fall in the preceding month, SE said on June 22.
scroll for moreall times CET
Wolf Theiss Budapest
Hegymegi-Barakonyi and Partner Baker McKenzie Attorneys-at-Law
Noerr and Partners Law Firm
A weboldalon "cookie-kat" ("sütiket") használunk, hogy a legjobb felhasználói élményt nyújthassuk látogatóinknak. A cookie beállítások igény esetén bármikor megváltoztathatók a böngésző beállításaiban. További információRendben