Estonia jobless rate rises in Q3

Estoniaʼs jobless rate rose in the third quarter, data from Statistics Estonia (SE) showed last week.

Photo by Max Dallocco / Shutterstock.com

The jobless rate rose to 7.7% in the third quarter from 7.1% in the second quarter. According to Eveli Voolens, leading analyst at SE, the unemployment rate was 3.8 percentage points higher than in the third quarter of 2019. Most of the unemployed persons had been unemployed for less than half a year.

"34,100 unemployed persons were looking for either full-time or part-time work and 20,000 were looking for only full-time work. The number of long-term unemployed increased, and totaled 9,400," added Voolens.

The employment rate fell by 2.7 percentage points to 66.3% in the third quarter from a year ago. In the third quarter, there were 652,700 employed persons, of whom 574,100 worked full-time and 78,600 worked part-time.