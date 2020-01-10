Estonia’s consumer price inflation remained stable in December, data from Statistics Estonia (SE) shows. The consumer price index rose 1.8% year-on-year in the last month of the year, the same as in November.

Photo by AlexLMX/Shutterstock.com

Inflation was mainly affected by transport, where price growth was driven by a double-digit increase in petrol prices and a 6% rise in the price of diesel, SE said on January 8.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.3% in December, following a 0.2% decline in the previous month. Prices decreased for the fourth consecutive month.

In 2019, the average annual inflation slowed to 2.3% from 3.4% in both 2018 and 2017. Inflation was at its lowest since 2016, when it was 0.1%.

The consumer price index was affected most by food and non-alcoholic beverages in 2019, Statistics Estonia said.