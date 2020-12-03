Estonia industrial production rises in October

Regional Today

Estoniaʼs industrial production rose in October, data from Statistics Estonia (SE) showed on Tuesday. Industrial production rose a working-day adjusted 1.0% year-on-year in October.

Production in the industrial enterprises grew for the first time since the emergency situation was declared, Helle Bunder, analyst at Statistics Estonia, said.

Manufacturing provided the biggest boost, led by an increase in the production of computers and electronic products and in the manufacture of wood, Bunder said. However, with these comparisons, it is important to note that the decrease in manufacturing production first began in October last year, the analyst added. Manufacturing output increased 2% annually in October.

Among the other sub sectors, production in mining and energy declined 6.0% and 4.0%, respectively. On a monthly basis, industrial production rose a seasonally and working-day adjusted 2.0% in October.