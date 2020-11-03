Your cart

Are you sure?

headline
article
keywords

Estonia industrial production falls, retail sales rise in September

 Regional Today
 Tuesday, November 3, 2020, 08:30

Estoniaʼs industrial production declined a working-day adjusted 2.0% year-on-year in September, data from Statistics Estonia (SE) showed on Friday.

Image by Pexels

Manufacturing output decreased 2% annually in September. Among the other sub-sectors, production in mining and energy declined 8% and 5%, respectively. On a monthly basis, industrial production rose a seasonally and working-day adjusted 1% in September.

Separate data from the Tallin-based statistics agency showed that the retail sales rose 6% annually in September, following a 4.0% increase in August. On a monthly basis, retail sales rose a seasonally and working-day adjusted 1.0% in September. 

 

 

  • Promotion

    Record Bond Issuance and New Markets at EXIM Hungary

    The Hungarian Export Credit Agency (EXIM) became the talk of the town recently, after successfully performing a bond issuance, raising an unprecedented amount of financing on the market. In addition, huge European and OECD markets for export credit insurance have opened up for EXIM as a result of EU regulation relaxations brought about by COVID-19. We talked about these developments and new world economic trends with Gergely Jákli, president and CEO of EXIM Hungary.

     

Related articles