Estonia industrial production falls, retail sales rise in September

Regional Today

Estoniaʼs industrial production declined a working-day adjusted 2.0% year-on-year in September, data from Statistics Estonia (SE) showed on Friday.

Manufacturing output decreased 2% annually in September. Among the other sub-sectors, production in mining and energy declined 8% and 5%, respectively. On a monthly basis, industrial production rose a seasonally and working-day adjusted 1% in September.

Separate data from the Tallin-based statistics agency showed that the retail sales rose 6% annually in September, following a 4.0% increase in August. On a monthly basis, retail sales rose a seasonally and working-day adjusted 1.0% in September.