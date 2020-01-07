Estonia industrial production declined for the sixth month in a row in November, data from Statistics Estonia (SE) showed on January 3. Industrial production declined a working-day adjusted 7.2% year-on-year in November, following a 3.9% fall in October.

Manufacturing output decreased 3.5% in November. Among the other sub sectors, mining and energy production plunged 36% and 24.6%, respectively.

On a monthly basis, industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 0.6% in November, the same as seen in the prior month.

Other data from the Tallinn-based statistics agency shows that Estoniaʼs retail sales rose in November, led by higher sales of textiles, clothing and footwear.

Retail sales excluding motor vehicles and motor cycles trade, rose an annual 4% in November. Stores selling manufactured goods grew 3% annually in the month.

The biggest gain of 12% was logged in stores selling textiles, clothing and footwear. Grocery sales grew 4% and sales of automotive fuel rose 3%. On a month-on-month basis, retail sales rose a seasonally and working-day adjusted 2% in November, SE said.