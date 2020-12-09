Estonia consumer prices fall in November

Regional Today

Estoniaʼs consumer prices fell 1.1% year-on-year in November, following a 1.5% decrease in October, data from Statistics Estonia (SE) showed this week.

Compared to the previous year, the consumer price index (CPI) was affected the most by the decline in prices of motor fuel, Viktoria Trasanov, leading analyst at the Tallinn-based statistics agency, said.

Diesel fuel prices declined 26.9% and petrol prices fell 9.1%. "Housing services also had a bigger impact, half of which can be attributed to the 2.6% price decrease of electricity, heat energy and heating," Trasanov added.

Prices for transportation decreased 7.3% annually in November and those of housing fell 2.8%. Prices for clothing and footwear fell 1.2% and miscellaneous goods and services decreased by 0.4%. Prices for hotels, cafes and restaurants, and communications declined by 1.7% and 2.3%, respectively.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.1% in November, after a 0.5% decline in the previous month.