Estonia consumer prices fall further in September

 Regional Today
 Friday, October 9, 2020, 08:30

Estoniaʼs consumer prices decreased for the sixth month in a row in September, data from Statistics Estonia (SE) showed this week. 

Photo by Wright Studio/Shutterstock.com

The consumer price index (CPI) fell 1.1% year-on-year in September, following a 0.9% decline in August and July. P

Prices for flight tickets bought for September and accommodation services were nearly 23% cheaper.

Transport cost declined 7.4% yearly in September and communication cost fell 2.1%. Prices for housing and hotels, cafes and restaurant decreased by 3.7% and 2.9%, respectively.

The consumer prices fell 0.3% month-on-month in September, after a 0.6% rise in the previous month.

The monthly decline was driven the most by fall in the prices of food, and end of sales of clothing and footwear, the agency said.

 

 

