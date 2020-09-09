Estonia consumer prices fall for fifth month in August

BBJ

Estonia’s consumer prices decreased for a fifth consecutive month in August, data from Statistics Estonia (SE) shows. The consumer price index (CPI) fell 0.9% year-on-year in August, the same as seen in July.

Diesel fuel prices decreased 24.2% year-on-year and petrol prices fell 6.9%. These were followed by a 14% fall in housing rent and a 7.4% decline in the household electricity bill.

In contrast, prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 2.3%. Transport cost declined 6.8% yearly in August. Prices for housing and hotels, cafes and restaurant decreased by 4.5% and 3.4%, respectively.

Consumer prices rose 0.6% month-on-month in August, after remaining unchanged in the previous month, SE said on September 7.