Estonia consumer prices continue to decline in October

Regional Today

Estoniaʼs consumer prices continued to decline in October, data from Statistics Estonia (SE) showed on Friday. The consumer price index (CPI) fell 1.5% year-on-year in October, following a 1.1% decline in September.

This was the highest since May, when prices fell 1.7%. Diesel fuel prices dropped 28.3% and gasoline prices fell 8.3%. Prices for transportation decreased 9.2% annually in October and those of housing fell 3.5%. Prices for clothing and footwear fell 0.8%. Prices for hotels, cafes and restaurants, and communications declined 2.5% and 2.1%, respectively. On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.5% in October, following a 0.3% decline in the previous month.