Estonia consumer prices continue to decline in October

 Regional Today
 Tuesday, November 10, 2020, 08:30

Estoniaʼs consumer prices continued to decline in October, data from Statistics Estonia (SE) showed on Friday. The consumer price index (CPI) fell 1.5% year-on-year in October, following a 1.1% decline in September.

This was the highest since May, when prices fell 1.7%. Diesel fuel prices dropped 28.3% and gasoline prices fell 8.3%. Prices for transportation decreased 9.2% annually in October and those of housing fell 3.5%. Prices for clothing and footwear fell 0.8%. Prices for hotels, cafes and restaurants, and communications declined 2.5% and 2.1%, respectively. On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.5% in October, following a 0.3% decline in the previous month. 

 

 

