MET România Energy, part of Switzerland-mased MET, one of the largest energy suppliers on the free market, is interested in the acquisition of assets put up for sale by ČEZ Romania, particularly the Fântânele-Cogealac wind farm, local media reported citing MET România general director Petre Stroe.

Wind turbine farm at sunset in the Dobrogea region of Romania. Photo by Gabriela Insuratelu/Shutterstock.com

“We are interested in ČEZ assets, especially the wind farm. We have submitted a non-binding letter, but there are many steps to be taken next year. We want to analyze what it means to buy an already built wind farm compared to one based on new technology that can add a gas-fired cogeneration component,” Stroe said, Profit.ro reported as cited by news portal Romania-insider.

Czech utility group ČEZ intends to sell its entire business in Romania, which includes electricity distribution and supply, concentrated in Oltenia, southern Romania (247 km west of Bucharest), and energy production, concentrated in Dobrogea (225 km east of the Romanian capital).

MET Group, established in 2013, is active in the trade and supply of energy, natural gas and oil, as well as in the production of electricity. The company operates in more than 20 countries. The largest shareholder of MET is the Hungarian energy group MOL, which owns 40% of the shares, the rest of the shares being owned by three individuals, Romania-insider says.