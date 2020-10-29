EMAG steps back from Poland to focus on Hungary

eMAG, the largest Romanian online retailer controlled by the South-African group Naspers, has passed its Polish operations to Polandʼs second-biggest online retailer, Morele, under a partnership agreement, Profit.ro reported as cited by news portal Romania-insider.

eMAG aims to focus more on the Hungarian market, where it is in the process of merging with former Hungarian rival Extreme Digital, and targets entering new countries.

eMAGʼs business in Poland hasnʼt generated the expected results as the company reported losses, and its brand hasnʼt become as popular on the Polish market as it is in other markets in the region.

Under the partnership with Morele (morele.pl), the Polish group took over eMAGʼs entire activity in the country, including the customers of its marketplace.