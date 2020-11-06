EIB to back W. Balkans in speeding up digital transition, official says

Regional Today

The countries of the Western Balkans will need to speed up the digital transition towards a sustainable economy to integrate better into the EU market, a European Investment Bank (EIB) official said, according to a report by SeeNews.

"The EIB has agreed to finance the development of digital infrastructure in Serbia, and we are already discussing similar investments in Albania and Kosovo. The implementation of some of these projects should be starting in the months to come," said Matteo Rivellini, head of division in charge of lending operations for Slovenia, Croatia, and the Western Balkans at the EIB.

The green transition is another regional priority that will lead to more sustainable, resilient and inclusive economic growth in the region and the EIB is ready to provide full technical and financial support in terms of both loans and grants and support the transition to low-emission natural gas infrastructure as the first phase, he added.

In addition to digital and energy connectivity, the EIB will continue to invest in the modernization of transport in the Western Balkans, in particular by supporting the construction of new motorways and the reconstruction of railways, Rivellini said.