Eco-friendly transport discussed at global conference in Warsaw

BBJ

Politicians, businessmen and experts from around the world have discussed ways of developing eco-friendly electric transport at an international conference in Poland’s capital Warsaw, reported Polish Radio’s IAR news agency.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Climate Minister Michał Kurtyka opened the Global e-Mobility Forum at the city’s National Stadium venue.

Kurtyka said earlier this year that representatives from 43 countries had been invited to take part in the event, which was originally scheduled to take place in September.

Kurtyka told reporters in July that Poland wanted to be a global leader in promoting environmentally-friendly electric transport.

Morawiecki said at the time that his country aimed to pour at least EUR 3 billion into electromobility over the next 10 years, the IAR news agency added on Thursday.