EC approves Slovenia’s EUR 100 mln scheme to support coronavirus-hit firms

The European Commission said on Friday it has approved Slovenia’s EUR 100 million scheme to support COVID 19-affected companies, as well as the research, development (R&D) and production of coronavirus-relevant products.
The direct grants and zero-interest loans will not exceed EUR 800,000 per company.
The other two measures will help enhance and accelerate R&D projects and the production of coronavirus-relevant products, with the government support taking the form of direct grants that will be open to companies of all sizes.