EC approves Slovenia’s EUR 100 mln scheme to support coronavirus-hit firms

Regional Today

The European Commission said on Friday it has approved Slovenia’s EUR 100 million scheme to support COVID 19-affected companies, as well as the research, development (R&D) and production of coronavirus-relevant products.

Photo by beast01/Shutterstock.com

The scheme is made up of four measures, and under the first two the government will extend direct grants and loans with zero interest rate to small and medium-sized companies (SMEs) that face liquidity shortages due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Commission said in a statement.

The direct grants and zero-interest loans will not exceed EUR 800,000 per company.

The other two measures will help enhance and accelerate R&D projects and the production of coronavirus-relevant products, with the government support taking the form of direct grants that will be open to companies of all sizes.