EBRD to lend EUR 100 mln to support Croatian MSMEs

BBJ

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has said it is considering lending up to EUR 100 million to UniCredit Leasing Croatia to provide leases to micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) in the country.

Photo by Piotr Swat/Shutterstock.com

The senior loan will also support the EBRD’s Green Economy Transition approach, with at least 60% of the total amount going to finance green equipment and technologies projects in the commercial sector, the EBRD said in a statement.

The loan will be provided under the European bank’s Financial Intermediaries Framework, which seeks to foster MSME competitiveness by encouraging sustainable financing practices and supporting the resilience of the financial system, the statement said.