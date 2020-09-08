EBRD to improve water supply in Banja Luka, Bosnia

BBJ

The 200,000-strong population of Banja Luka, the second largest city in Bosnia and Herzegovina, is to enjoy better water supply and wastewater collection thanks to a loan of up to EUR 6 million provided by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

The citizens of Banja Luka are to enjoy better water supply and wastewater collection thanks to an EBRD loan. Photo by DMZ001 / Shutterstock.com

The loan will be provided under the EBRD Green Cities scheme, a strategic framework that addresses environmental and sustainability concerns through a combination of investments in municipal infrastructure, and energy and policy measures, the EBRD said in a statement.

A Green Cities Action Plan, developed by the city and the EBRD, has identified inadequate water supply and water quality as urgent priorities to be addressed.

Accordingly, proceeds of the loan will finance the upgrade of the water and wastewater infrastructure. The plan will improve citizens’ access to high quality drinking water, as well as rehabilitate and extend the city’s sewerage network, another of Banja Luka’s wastewater challenges, the EBRD said.