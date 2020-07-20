EBRD supports development of sustainable industrial real estate in Romania

Regional Today

The industrial real estate sector in Romania will receive a boost thanks to an agreement signed between the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and Warehouses De Pauw (WDP), the EBRD announced.

The London-based bank will provide WDP with a EUR 150 million senior unsecured loan to support the company’s portfolio expansion in the country.

WDP is planning new development projects at important logistics hubs, enhancing Romania’s infrastructure and creating jobs in a modern and healthy working environment.

The company develops and invests in logistics property such as warehouses and light industrial space.

Its existing international property portfolio amounts to around five million square meter and is spread over around 250 sites at prime logistics locations for storage and distribution in Belgium, France, The Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.