EBRD steps up support for businesses in Kosovo

BBJ

Local micro and small businesses in Kosovo will benefit from a EUR 3 million loan provided by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) to Kreditimi Rural i Kosoves (KRK), a microfinance institution, the EBRD says.

Photo by Vital Vodolazskyi/Shutterstock.com

The EBRD loan will be on-lent to local enterprises with the specific goal of funding investments that will increase local companies’ competitiveness on domestic and regional markets, according to the statement.

Micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises represent more than 90% of all companies in Kosovo, the EBRD said on March 13.