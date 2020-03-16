EBRD steps up support for businesses in Kosovo

remember me
Local micro and small businesses in Kosovo will benefit from a EUR 3 million loan provided by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) to Kreditimi Rural i Kosoves (KRK), a microfinance institution, the EBRD says.
The EBRD loan will be on-lent to local enterprises with the specific goal of funding investments that will increase local companies’ competitiveness on domestic and regional markets, according to the statement.
Micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises represent more than 90% of all companies in Kosovo, the EBRD said on March 13.
