The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is pledging support for Romania’s efforts to pursue reforms that unlock investment to the country, the president of the bank, Suma Chakrabarti, says.

Sir Suma Chakrabarti, president of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. Photo by Sodel Vladyslav/Shutterstock.com

“Romania needs to step up public investments that boost human and physical capital – public services, roads, railways, health and education – while making the most of EU structural funds and the country’s dynamic private sector,” Chakrabarti said in a statement on January 14, following meetings with the country’s Prime Minister Ludovic Orban and members of his government.

He added that the EBRD stands ready to provide extensive investment, expertise and relentless support for progress in order to help the country achieve its full potential.

“Discussions focused on the investment climate, sustainable infrastructure investment, and corporate finance, both for expansion of local companies and in support of increased foreign investment,” the EBRD said.

The bank is a leading institutional investor in Romania and to date has pumped more than EUR 8.6 billion into the country. In 2019 alone, it committed EUR 372 million in 22 investment projects across various sectors of the Romanian economy, the EBRD said.