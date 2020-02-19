Your cart

EBRD mulls loan to Kosovo’s KRK for on-lending to MSMEs

 BBJ
 Wednesday, February 19, 2020, 12:55

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development said it is considering the provision of a EUR 3.0 million loan to Kosovo’s microfinance institution Kreditimi Rural i Kosoves (KRK) for on-lending to micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs).

“The loan will support expansion of KRK’s MSME lending and extend the maturity of the entity’s liabilities,” the EBRD said in a press release.

The loan will be provided in two tranches, a first tranche of EUR 2 million and a second, uncommitted, tranche of EUR 1 million, under the Financial Intermediaries Framework (FIF), the bank said.

The loan will have a three-year tenor, consisting of up to one year of grace period and two years for principal repayment. 

 

 

