EBRD loan of EUR 5 mln to Moldova’s Mobiasbanca

Moldovan businesses will benefit from greater access to finance as the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development is extending a new EUR 5 million loan to its longstanding partner in the country, Mobiasbanca-OTP Group S.A., EBRD says.
Many local companies have been affected by the coronavirus crisis and are seeking urgent financing. The EBRD loan to Mobiasbanca will be extended either in U.S. dollars, or in euros, or Moldovan lei, depending on the needs of customers.
The new financing is part of the EBRD’s efforts to help countries in its regions to combat the impact of the coronavirus and support the recovery, the bank said on May 28.
