EBRD lends EUR 40 mln to Eurobank to back Serbian SMEs

BBJ

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development announced it has provided a EUR 40 million (USD 43.9 mln) loan to Serbia’s Eurobank Beograd, a subsidiary of Greece’s Eurobank Ergasias, for on-lending to small- and medium-sized enterprises.

EBRD president Suma Chakrabarti. Photo by paparazzza / Shutterstock.com

The financing will support local small businesses in Serbia amid the coronavirus pandemic and will help strengthen the resilience of the country’s real economy and financial sector, the EBRD said in a statement.

The financing is part of the EBRD’s efforts to help countries in its regions to combat the impact of the coronavirus and support their recovery, the bank said.