The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said on Wednesday it is providing two loans worth EUR 35 million (USD 39 mln) in total for public transport investments in Sarajevo, the capital of Bosnia Herzegovina that will help reduce air pollution in the city.
“The EBRD is financing major investments to improve public transport in Sarajevo, with CO2 emission reductions likely to exceed 30%, in an effort to tackle the alarming air pollution in the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina,” the EBRD said in a statement.
The lender and Bosnia’s Finance Ministry signed on Wednesday the two loan agreements supported under the EBRD Green Cities program, the EBRD said in a statement.
