EBRD invests in wind and solar energy in Poland

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development announced it is providing five loans totaling EUR 63 million (USD 68.8 mln) to support French renewable energy developer Qair’s portfolio of almost 200 megawatt (MW) of projects in Poland.

Photo by vivooo / Shutterstock.com

BNP Paribas is also providing project finance lending to the portfolio on a parallel basis, EBRD said in the statement.

The portfolio includes the construction under the Polish renewable energy auction support scheme (contract for difference) of 93 MW of new capacity – the three wind farms Udanin (50 MW), Parzęczew (9 MW) and Września (9 MW) and 25 MW of solar photovoltaic – as well as the operation of wind farms Linowo (58 MW) and Rzepin (48 MW).