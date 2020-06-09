EBRD funding secures completion of wastewater project in Croatia

BBJ

The Croatian town of Poreč, one of the most popular tourist destinations on the Adriatic coast will be able to complete a critical water infrastructure project in the challenging environment of the global coronavirus pandemic thanks to a EUR 6 million loan from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the EBRD has said.

Aerial view of the beach in Poreč, Croatia. The coastal town is one of the most popular tourist destinations on the Adriatic, and is set to benefit from an EBRD-funded water infrastructure project. Photo by Ekaterina Polischuk / Shutterstock.com

The project includes the extension and reconstruction of the sewerage network and the construction of four new wastewater treatment plants.

The new facilities will have a capacity to treat 3.2 million cubic meters of wastewater annually in line with European Union regulations.

The additional EBRD finance complements an earlier EUR 4 mln loan provided in parallel with EU Structural Funds. The recipient is Odvodnja d.o.o. Poreč, a municipal company providing wastewater collection and treatment services, servicing the town and surrounding municipalities, EBRD explained.