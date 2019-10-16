EBRD, EU boost competitiveness of Serbian firms

BBJ

Small and medium-sized enterprises in Serbia will be able to boost their competitiveness thanks to a new program of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) combining targeted and grant-supported investments.

The EBRD SME Competitiveness Program is providing a EUR 40 million credit line which two local partner banks, UniCredit and Banca Intesa, will offer to local SMEs, the EBRD said in a statement.

In addition, borrowers will be able to benefit from European Union grant incentives worth 15% of the total investment. On successful completion of the investment project, SMEs will be eligible for a cash-back grant of 15%, which will significantly reduce the costs of their investments.