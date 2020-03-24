EBRD commits fresh funds to support Ukrainian businesses

BBJ

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and Ukraine’s leading leasing company LLC OTP Leasing are helping domestic small- and medium-sized enterprises continue their business activities despite the current market turmoil caused by the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, EBRD said in a statement.

EBRD President Suma Chakrabarti. Photo by Belish/Shutterstock.com

A four-year European Bank for Reconstruction and Development senior loan of up to EUR 15 million to OTP Leasing will facilitate long-term leases to SMEs across the country, EBDR said.