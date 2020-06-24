EBRD boosting lending to businesses in Bosnia and Herzegovina

BBJ

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has announced it is providing a EUR 5 million loan to Partner Mikrokreditna Fondacija Tuzla (PMF) for on-lending to micro and small enterprises in Bosnia and Herzegovina, to overcome the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Photo by Piotr Swat/Shutterstock.com

The financing will be used to offer short-term liquidity to micro enterprises and small-scale farmers, the development bank says.

Helping enterprises overcoming the crisis is the goal of the EBRD’s EUR 4 billion Resilience Framework designed to provide existing clients with liquidity support and short-term capital.

It is part of the EBRD Solidarity Package which also includes trade finance and restructuring of exposures, EBRD said.