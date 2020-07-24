EBRD and Banca Intesa Beograd expand access to finance for businesswomen

Businesses in Serbia will benefit from a new EUR 8 million loan from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) to Banca Intesa Beograd for on-lending to local small- and medium-sized enterprises led by women.

Photo by pixabay

The new loan will help Banca Intesa Beograd meet the growing demand from clients following the coronavirus crisis and will further support access to finance for female entrepreneurs, the EBRD said in a statement.

This is the fourth time the EBRD has provided finance to the Serbian lender under its flagship Women in Business program. The initiative is supported by donor funds from Sweden and Luxembourg.