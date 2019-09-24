Dutch group investing EUR 80 mln in residential complex in Sofia

BBJ

Real Estate Developments, a wholly-owned unit of the Netherlands-based Dynamic Group, will invest over EUR 80 million in the construction of a new residential compound in Bulgaria’s capital Sofia, local news outlet SeeNews reported.

Dutch-based Dynamic Group is to start work on its River Park Project in Sofia. File photo shows the cityʼs famous Lionʼs Bridge over the Vladaya River. Photo by stoyanh/Shutterstock.com

The estimated investment in the River Park project situated at the foot of the Vitosha mountain does not include the price of the land, news site Investor.bg added.

Works on the River Park project, including the demolition of unfinished buildings located on the site of the future residential complex, started last month and are planned to continue until the end of the year.

The project envisages the construction of 352 residential buildings of different types.