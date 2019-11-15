Dutch-based Raben Group opens branch in Bulgaria

BBJ

Dutch-based logistics company Raben Group says it has opened its first branch in Bulgaria, in the capital Sofia, aiming to pursue further development opportunities in the southeastern part of Europe.

Photo by Milos Muller/shutterstock.com

Through Raben Logistics Bulgaria, Raben Group will have the opportunity to establish stronger connections with the southeastern part of Europe, Tomasz Nieżwicki, director of the CEE region at Raben, says.

“Turkey, Greece and Balkan countries have a solid presence on the trade maps of Bulgaria, which will help us to contribute to the future development of our business,” Nieżwicki says.

Raben began operating on the Bulgarian market through the international hub in Sofia this month, providing direct daily connections with a partner network of six depots throughout the country, which employ a total of 200 people.

The Bulgarian unit is focused on servicing customers from the automotive, chemical, textile and food processing industries. The company is planning to implement major international connections to countries such as Germany, Romania, Italy, Poland and Hungary, where Raben Group already has its own business units, the company says on its website, Raben-group.com.