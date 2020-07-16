Despite crisis 1 in 5 Czech workers mull switching jobs

Regional Today

Photo by Novikov Aleksey / Shutterstock.com

Despite the relative economic uncertainty sparked by the coronavirus crisis, Czechs are not necessarily holding on tooth and nail to their jobs, research by the STEM/MARK agency suggests, according to newspaper Mladá fronta Dnes (as cited by Czech Radio).

In fact, one in five members of the labor force are contemplating switching jobs this year, the study indicates. One in three respondents who said they were considering a change of scenery listed higher pay as their motivation.

Other factors mentioned were burnout, stress or simply a lack of enjoyment of their jobs. The sixth most common reason was poor relations with colleagues.

By contrast, three-quarters of those who do not intend to find new pastures say that they are satisfied with their position. At the same time, the survey suggests that people are a little happier at work now than they were a year ago, Czech Radio adds.