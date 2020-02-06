Italian group De’Longhi, manufacturing coffee machines and other home electronics, has bought a 25,000 sqm industrial platform in Madaras, Bihor County, in western Romania, where it will open a new factory, local media reported citing a company release.

Photo by Anna Gawlik/Shutterstock.com

De’Longhi said it will employ more than 500 people in the new location.

The company already has a factory in Jucu, near Cluj-Napoca, which started operating in 2012 and reached a turnover of RON 1.2 billion (EUR 255 million) and had more than 2,100 employees in 2018, Romania-insider says.