Danish investor takes over 100% stake in Romanian milling and bakery group

BBJ

Danish group Givesco has taken over the entire Romanian milling and bakery group Sam Mills, where it has held a 50% stake since 2017, local portal Profit.ro and Romania-insider report.

Photo by Constantin Mocanu / Shutterstock.com

The 50% stake taken over by Givesco in 2017 was estimated at RON 200 million (EUR 44 mln). Sam Mills has been around since 1994, becoming the leader of the corn milling market in Romania and having in its portfolio, among others, the Tortilla Chips and Pasta d’oro brands. The company also owns several poultry farms.

Givesco is a holding company and a producer of bakery, chocolate, and confectionery. The company was established in 1980. Today it has more than 30 production units and annual sales of about USD 300 mln.