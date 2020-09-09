Daimler creates 145 more jobs at Sebeș, in Romania

BBJ

Germany’s Daimler has announced it has increased the production of gearboxes in its factory at Sebeș (345 km northwest of Bucharest), in Romania’s Alba County, which has prompted a new shift that created 145 new jobs, reported news portal Romania Journal.

Photo by Giannis Papanikos / Shutterstock.com

Star Assembly, Daimler’s local division, posted a turnover of EUR 1.52 billion last year, down by 2.2% as against 2018. Star Assembly officially kicked off the production of the new eight-speed dual-clutch transmission in February 2019.

To implement the new product in the transmission portfolio, Daimler built two new production halls in Sebeș, stretching across an area of about 54,000 square meters, Romania Journal says.