Czechs will not need masks when in open spaces from May 25

BBJ

Czechs will mostly no longer need to wear face masks in public spaces from May 25, the government announced on Monday, in the latest easing of coronavirus outbreak restrictions, media such as Czech Radio and Reuters have reported.

Woman on Charles Bridge, with Prague Caste and the Old Town in the background. From May 25, face masks will no longer be compulsory in most public spaces, although that will not apply to public transport. Photo by Petr Pohudka / Shutterstock.com

In mid-March, the Czech government introduced some of Europe’s toughest anti-COVID-19 measures, including the requirement that people use face masks when in public.

But in two weeksʼ time, those masks will only be needed on public transport, in shops and in other closed public spaces such as theaters and cinemas. Authorities reopened beer gardens, some schools, hairdressers, malls, cinemas and other businesses on Monday (May 11).

The Czech government has also given operators the green light to renew international rail, road and water transport, and Václav Havel Airport Prague, the Czech capital’s main international airport, is also renewing some air links.

As of 3:30 p.m. yesterday (Tuesday, May 12), there had been 8,177 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Czech Republic, resulting in 283 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.