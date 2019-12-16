Czechs are spending increasing amounts of money on Christmas, according to a survey carried out by the agency Nielsen Admosphere.

Christmas market at the night in Pragueʼs Old Town Square. Photo by DaLiu/Shutterstock.com

The average amount Czechs will spend on Christmas shopping is CZK 12,297 (EUR 481.70), which is CZK 1,310 more than last year, the agency said in its survey, published on December 12.

While in 2016, the average amount Czechs spent on Christmas gifts amounted to CZK 4,500, last year it exceeded CZK 6,000 and this year it reached CZK 7,046, Czech Radio reported.