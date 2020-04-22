Czechs to begin blanket COVID-19 testing on Wednesday, minister says

BBJ

The Czech Republic will implement blanket testing for COVID-19 starting today (Wednesday, April 22), Minister of Health Adam Vojtěch said on April 19, Czech Radio reports.

The tests, which are to be carried out in Prague, South Moravia, and near the towns of Litoměřice and Litovel, will help public health officials understand the general infection rate in the population, Vojtěch told Czech Radio.

Deputy Health Minister Roman Prymula, who is leading the implementation of the so-called smart quarantine program, previously said that up to 28,000 people would be tested in the study.

These tests will be conducted in a representational manner similar to opinion polls, Czech Radio added.