Some CZK 155 billion (EUR 6.14 billion) were spent by Czechs shopping online in 2019, Czech Radio said, citing a report by website iHNed.cz.

The number shows a CZK 20 bln increase compared with 2018 and, according to the head of the Czech Association for e-commerce, Jan Vetyška, is partly down to increasingly better services, with a wide variety of delivery options.

Most online purchases were conducted when Czechs shopped for electronics and house appliances.

Online shopping popularity is a growing trend in the country. In 2018, the Czech Republic took one of the top spots in Europe when it came to e-commerce, with more than 43% of technical or non-food goods in the country being sold online, according to data released by the research agency GfK and the Czech Confederation of Industry, Czech Radio added.