Czechs schools to reopen partially ahead of summer holidays

BBJ

Czech schools will not fully reopen before the start of the summer holidays, according to a timetable approved by the government, Cyech Radio says.

The Czech Republic is planning a limited return to school only. Photo by Sharomka/Shutterstock.com

The first to resume lectures next week will be university students in their final year and students preparing for PhD exams. Even then, lectures and consultations will be limited to five people at a time.

If the situation allows, schools will reopen to students facing school-leaving exams in secondary schools and 1st-5th graders in elementary schools as of May 25. Classes will be limited to 15 pupils.

Facemasks will be obligatory on the school premises, but it will be up to the teachers to decide whether they must be worn during classes, Czech Radio says.