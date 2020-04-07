Czechs donate millions through coronavirus crowdfunding

BBJ

Czechs have donated millions of koruna (crowns, the local currency) through crowdfunding schemes, news site iDnes.cz reported, as cited by the Czech Radio.

The crowdfunding schemes aim to raising funds to purchase medical equipment such as ventilators and face masks, or to support the hardest hit small time entrepreneurs, who have lost their income due to quarantine measures aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19.

For example, some CZK 14 million (EUR 503,800) was raised to buy 500 ventilators for Czech hospitals on the website Donio.

A further CZK 3 mln were raised to buy high energy foodstuffs for healthcare staff, Czech Radio says.