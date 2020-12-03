Czechs consumed record amount of food last year

Regional Today

Food consumption, including foodstuffs lost through waste, reached record rates in 2019, according to the Czech Statistics Agency.

The rate lay at an average of 796.5 kilograms (kg) per person and experienced a year-on-year growth by 6.9 kg.

Historic highs were reached primarily in rice consumption, which grew by 6.7 kg, poultry, which rose by 29 kg, milk products, up by 35.2 kg, and exotic fruits (37.5 kg rise).

At the same time, consumption of bread and rabbit meat fell, as did that of mineral water and non-alcoholic drinks.