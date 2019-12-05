The average gross monthly salary in the Czech Republic increased by 6.9% in the third quarter of this year to CZK 33,697 (EUR 1,348), according to data released by Czech Statistics Office (CZSO).

Photo by Maksym Kapliuk/Shutterstock.com

In real terms, taking into account inflation, wages increased by 4% in the third quarter, easing from a 4.3% in the previous period. However, two thirds of employees earn less than the average wage.

The median wage, a midway between the highest and the lowest levels, was CZK 29,549, up by 6.7% compared to the same period last year. Some percent of employees earned wages between CZK 15 680 and CZK 52 531, CZSO added on Wednesday.