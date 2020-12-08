Czech unemployment rate climbs in November

Regional Today

The Czech Republicʼs unemployment rate rose to 3.8% in November from 3.7% in October, and from 2.6% a year earlier, data from the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs showed on Friday.

Photo by Max Dallocco / Shutterstock.com

The number of registered job-seekers was 274,526 at the end of November, which was 2,841 persons higher than in October.

Compared to the same month last year, the figure grew by 77,237 persons. The number of vacancies totaled 317,972 by the end of November, up by 7,242 from the previous month, but 20,698 less than in November last year.

The average real monthly wages in the Czech Republic rose 1.7% year-on-year in the third quarter, following a 2.5% decline in the previous period and compared with market consensus of a 0.8% drop, figures from the Czech Statistical Office show.

Nominal wages went up 5.1% to CZK 35,402 (EUR 1,337) but the inflation was 3.3%. Compared to the previous quarter, wages increased 5.8%.