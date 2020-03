Czech TV launches temporary ČT3 station for seniors

BBJ

Czech Television began broadcasting a temporary station, ČT3, for seniors on Monday morning to help them better understand the situation regarding the coronavirus and to cope with the quarantine.

The Česká televize (Czech Television) headquarters building in Prague. Photo by josefkubes/Shutterstock.com

The station will air regular 15-minute news bulletins for seniors as well as a selection of programs from the public broadcaster’s archives that are likely interest to older generations.

The ČT3 station will broadcast daily from 9 a.m. to 5:25 p.m., Czech Radio reports.